WATCH: Sevilla error results in intense goal line sequence for Standard Liege in Europa League

In the UEFA Europa League, one of the most incredible chain of events were on display as Standard Liege and Sevilla battled in the dying moments of the match-up.

Already up 1-0, the hosts were gifted a golden chance to double their lead in injury time after the Spanish visitors had a mix-up that led to the ball bouncing towards an open goal.

However, Sevilla keeper Tomas Vaclik was able to sprint back to swat the ball away from the goal line but only enough for Standard Liege players to keep threatening as the Spanish defence scrambles.

Only with the keeper and one defender to deal with, three Standard Liege players convened in the box but one attempt hit the crossbar and, this time, safely in the hands of the keeper.

What an incredible moment of action.