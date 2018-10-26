A 6-0 Europa League thrashing of Turkish side Akhisarspor helped Sevilla banish the memory of defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga.

Sevilla’s impressive season continued as Pablo Machin’s men bounced back from defeat in their last Europa League match to beat Akhisarspor 6-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

LaLiga’s fourth-placed side, whose strong league form suffered a blip in a 4-2 defeat to Barcelona in their previous outing, were 3-0 up at half-time courtesy of quick-fire strikes from Roque Mesa and Pablo Sarabia, and an own goal from Akhisarspor goalkeeper Milan Lukac.

Luis Muriel extended Sevilla’s lead within five minutes of the restart before Quincy Promes and Gabriel Mercado scored to give the hosts a huge win.

The victory leaves Sevilla top of Group J with two wins and a defeat from their three games, while in Group H Marseille are losing touch with the leaders after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Lazio.