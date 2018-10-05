Emery: Qarabag win boosts our confidence

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was pleased to see his charges beat Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday and believes the win will boost their confidence.

Sokratis put the Gunners in the lead in the fourth minute of their Group E clash in Azerbaijan and they went into the half-time break 1-0 ahead. Emery’s side then doubled their lead as Emile Smith Rowe found the back of the net eight minutes into the second half, before Matteo Guendouzi capped off the win late on.

Emery admits there were moments in the game when his players struggled but he believes they coped well with the challenges in the end and are a better team for having gone through the experience.

“I’m very happy because the opposition was at a good level and with their support, they demanded a lot of us over 90 minutes in the defensive moments,” Emery told the press.

“For moments, we lost our position in possession but it’s good because the team learned to suffer when we needed to.

“The victory is good for our confidence, for our mentality, and it helps us grind out results in difficult matches, to keep our idea to continue to push, to make the counter with the ball.

“When we lost this, I think the team learned to suffer and then show our quality in our moments with our individual quality.”

Arsenal are at the top of Group E with six points from two games. They lead Sporting CP on goal difference.