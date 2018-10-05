Why Arsenal fans should be excited about Emile Smith Rowe

Everyone loves a story about a homegrown player going to work wonders for his childhood team. It hasn’t been a good journey of the Arsenal academy graduates into their main team. Many came, most failed. But Emile Smith Rowe is showing some serious potential.

The 18 year old graduate scored his first senior goal for Unai Emery’s men, becoming the club’s second youngest scorer. Let’s dig deep into the young sensation’s rise to stardom and what the future holds for the teenager.

Luciano Vietto gave Atletico Madrid a well deserved lead against Arsenal. Diego Simeone’s men looked composed on the ball and lethal on the break. Arsenal could hardly catch a break as they were staring down a loss against ‘Los Rojiblancos’ once again after their heartbreak in the UEFA Europa League last season.

But it all changed in the 47th minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found a pocket of space and threaded the ball through to the onrushing forward who was ghosting in from the left. They blonde youngster look the ball, dribbled past three Atletico players before slotting home a magnificent curler.

Antonio Adan, the Atletico goalkeeper, didn’t stand any chance as the youngster wheeled away in celebration. “Not even two goalkeepers could’ve saved that”, said an amazed commentator.

The youngster in context: Emile Smith Rowe.

✅ Join the club aged nine

✅ Learn to play the Arsenal way

✅ Star for the first team@alexiwobi and @emilesmithrowe_ are doing us proud ❤ pic.twitter.com/KHehBloG8O — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 4, 2018

He’s been at the club ever since he was 10 years old. And after coming through the ranks Emile’s talents were there to be seen from a very early age. He was pushed into the Arsenal’s U-23 side during the 2016-17 season despite being just 16 years old. And thus, he found his first big breakthrough.

With the U-23s, Emile was almost unstoppable. He was sensational in their FA Youth Cup semi final match against Blackpool, resulting in a 5-0 win. Even in the quarter final against Colchester, he was the stand out performer. And in the league, Arsenal thrashed West Ham 6-1 thanks to an amazing hat-trick from the youngster.

Despite being just 16, he made 11 more appearances for the U-23s of Arsenal during last season. He impressed so much that Arsenal tied him to a long term contract, reported to be a five year one, after the completion of the 2017-18 season. He didn’t disappoint.

Emile has been liked by a lot of legends, players and coaches. Perhaps his own gaffer Emery is his biggest fan.

Emile Smith Rowe scores his first senior goal for Arsenal. 2-0 pic.twitter.com/AFKcvmJU1H — Terje (@TerjeMedia) October 4, 2018

“The club has given me a young player with a present and future in this club. Emile is one of the club’s recommendations to come on tour with us and I am very happy with him. I am pleased with Emile’s contribution so far this pre-season. He is working very hard and has lots of potential. I look forward to working with him and the other young players and helping them to develop as Arsenal players,” told an optimistic Emery in his interview with Arsenal.com just before Arsenal left for Singapore for their pre-season tour. And the best was yet to come.

Against Atletico, Emile was a constant threat up the left flank. An attacking midfielder with the vision of a creative virtuoso and the lethal eye for goal of a predator, he’s the kind of player Arsenal have been missing post the Robin Van Persie era. Against PSG, Emile provided an assist in the 5-0 thrashing of the French Champions. He’d be remembering his 18th birthday for a long time for that assist.

Emile’s stock was skyrocketing day by day, and Europe was taking notice. Reportedly, Emile rejected offers from the likes of Spurs and Barcelona to stay and continue his development with Arsenal. Even more reason for the Gunners faithful to love him more.

And against Qarabag, Emery thought of the perfect opportunity to hand him a start. Emile didn’t disappoint his team and the gaffer.

On the 53rd minute from a pass from Alex Iwobi, he dribbled past opponents before firing home Arsenal’s second and his first senior goal for the club of his childhood.

Emile Smith Rowe is the first 2000-born player to score a competitive goal for Arsenal. Next generation off the mark. 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/pdjbSftydC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2018

The entire match, he was a live wire in Arsenal’s attack. Running up and down the flanks, cutting inside to be in the midfield and to play more centrally- Qarabag players had a real handful of problems. And unsurprisingly, they failed to stop the youngster. That strike in the second half made him Arsenal’s second youngest goalscorer behind Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And it’s not just in club level that he’s been magnificent. He played for the U-17, U-18 and U-19 England teams, and he was in the side that won the U-17 World Cup.

Granted, it’s just one match. That too in the Europa League. Granted, the opposition isn’t that hard. Granted, it’s just one goal. But what’s wrong in hoping, especially after what the youngster has shown?

It’s still early days, but if these days are anything to go by, Arsenal have a real crown jewel in their hands.

Big away win tonight💪🏻 delighted to score my first senior goal🙏⚽ @Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/4eE6ZoFPXR — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe_) October 4, 2018

