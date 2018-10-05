Chelsea dominate but score just once against Vidi

Chelsea bossed their Europa League clash with Vidi at Stamford Bridge, but had to settle for a 1-0 win despite creating a whole host of chances.

Chelsea 1 Vidi 0

Blues register 27 attempts at goal

Tujvel not seriously tested in first half

Morata (16′) misses sitter from close range

Morata (70′) gets it right in second half

Barkley (77′) hits woodwork with header

Match summary

Maurizio Sarri’s side had to wait until the 70th minute to breach the opposition defence, with Alvaro Morata grabbing only his second goal of the season after passing up a gilt-edged opportunity earlier on.

The Blues didn’t have it all their own way, though, as Kepa pulled off a couple of important saves to keep Vidi at bay.

Full report

Chelsea made all the early running and had numerous good chances in the opening stages, but failed to test Tomas Tujvel in the visiting goal.

The first one came to Willian on eight minutes after Pedro played him into space on the left, but the Brazilian sliced wide on his left foot from 13 yards out.

Emerson lacked composure two minutes later when he blasted over from 12 yards out after dancing his way into the area, while Willian dragged another left-footed shot wide of the right post from Pedro’s threaded pass into the box on 12 minutes.

After Mateo Kovacic hit a swerving effort wide of the right post from 20 yards out in the 14th minute, Morata somehow missed the target from just eight yards out after Pedro slipped him in on goal two minutes later.

Tujvel was finally called into action in the 23rd minute when Pedro curled a shot straight into his arms from 21 yards out on the left, before Morata hooked the ball wide of the near post from Willian’s clipped free-kick into the box on 27 minutes.

There was penalty appeals at both ends in a short space of time towards the end of the first half. Ruben Loftus-Cheek went to ground after coming together with Paulo Vinicius, and Gary Cahill then appeared to catch the heels of Georgi Milanov a few minutes later.

Davide Zappacosta drew a routine save out of Tujvel with a deflected strike from 20 yards out on the left on 42 minutes, before the hosts survived a scare at the other end soon afterwards when Loic Nego hit a tame shot straight at Kepa from seven yards out after jinking his way into the area on the right.

Kepa was required to push away Nego’s firm shot from 16 yards out on the right in the opening minute of the second half, and Morata spurned another fine chance as he failed to make clean contact with a 52nd-minute corner on the right after getting ahead of his marker.

Milanov should perhaps have done better when he got under his shot from an angle on the right in the 61st minute, while at the opposite end of the pitch Loftus-Cheek flashed an effort wide of the left post from 22 yards out a minute later.

Substitute Ross Barkley curled an effort too close to Tujvel from 21 yards out on 67 minutes, but the west Londoners finally made the breakthrough three minutes later when Morata converted Willian’s flick-on at close range from Fabregas’ cross on the right.

Barkley was just inches away from registering his first goal for the club as he hit the bar with a glancing header from Eden Hazard’s free-kick from the left in the 77th minute.

Kepa came to the Blues’ rescue seven minutes from time with a sharp save to deny Istvan Kovacs from 10 yards out after Marko Scepovic released him into space with a neat reverse pass on the right.

The Hungarian champions threatened again two minutes later as Nego collected the ball on the halfway line and surged towards goal before firing wide of the right post from 25 yards out.