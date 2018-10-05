Gunners stay perfect in Europa League

Arsenal made it two wins from two in the Europa League group stages as they beat Qarabag 3-0 at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Qarabag 0 Arsenal 3

Sokratis (4′) nets from inside six-yard box

Madatov (49′) equaliser disallowed for offside

Smith-Rowe (53′) doubles Gunners’ lead

Guendouzi (79′) wraps up victory with fine finish

Match summary

Sokratis, Emile Smith-Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi all registered their first goals for the club, with the Greek defender giving Unai Emery’s side the lead as early as the fourth minute.

Gunners youth product Smith-Rowe added a second eight minutes after the restart and French teenager Guendouzi sealed the victory on 79 minutes.

Full report

Arsenal got off to a flying start as Qarabag struggled to contain them on the flanks. Sead Kolasinac’s low cross was parried back into the danger area by Vagner, but Mohamed Elneny’s shot was deflected wide of the target.

The opening goal arrived from the resulting corner when Nacho Monreal’s header was turned in by Sokratis from four yards out with just four minutes on the clock.

Kolasinac was finding plenty of space in the final third on the left and he delivered a fine low cross to the back post on 18 minutes, although Emile Smith-Rowe could only hit the side-netting on the slide.

Danny Welbeck then threatened three minutes later as he got on the end of a corner from the right, but steered his downward header wide of the far post.

Gurban Gurbanov’s troops finally got a foothold in the match and started causing the Gunners increasing problems as the first half wore on.

Neat play from the hosts on 27 minutes saw Mahir Madatov beat Rob Holding on the right and advance into the box before forcing Bernd Leno into a save at his near post after cutting onto his left foot.

Smith-Rowe lost his footing at a crucial moment as he made contact with Kolasinac’s cross in the 38th minute and the ball bounced harmlessly wide of the left post.

The champions of Azerbaijan went close at the other end moments later when Innocent Emeghara teed up Filip Ozobic inside the area, but Leno got down sharply to deny the midfielder from 15 yards out.

They finished the half strongly with Ansi Agolli dragging a shot well wide of the right post from 22 yards out on the left in the 41st minute after not being closed down, before Maksim Medvedev fired into the side-netting from seven yards out on the right following a brilliant ball over the top from Gara Garayev on 44 minutes.

Emery made a tactical change at half-time, bringing on Lucas Torreira for Monreal and switching formation. It seemed to have little effect initially as the home team made a bright start.

Ozobic curled an effort wide of the left post from 25 yards out in the 47th minute, before Qara Qarayev sent an ambitious long-range strike sailing way over the crossbar a minute later.

The Horsemen thought they had equalised on 49 minutes when Emeghara played in Madatov, who slotted past Leno, only for the offside flag to cut short their celebrations.

Instead the visitors scored against the run of play on 53 minutes as Smith-Rowe nut-megged Vagner from an angle after Alex Iwobi slipped him in on the right.

Spurred on by the home crowd, Qarabag continued to push forward and Emeghara drew a smart save out of Leno with a flick from seven yards out on the left in the 61st minute.

However, the north Londoners put the game to bed 11 minutes from time when Guendouzi picked out the bottom-left corner of the net from 18 yards out after shifting the ball to his right to open up space for a shot.

Leno had to be alert to tip Abdellah Zoubir’s fierce strike from 22 yards out behind for a corner on 85 minutes, while Welbeck failed to test Vagner from the edge of the box two minutes later after being teed up by substitute Alexandre Lacazette on the counter.