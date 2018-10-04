Monreal: Arsenal can win the Europa League

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal believes the Gunners have a great opportunity to challenge for Europa League silverware this season.

Unai Emery’s charges kicked off their European campaign with a 4-2 win over Vorskla in their Group E opener at the Emirates Stadium, but will travel to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabag on Thursday.

Monreal admits traveling so far will be difficult for Arsenal, but he insists they will not use it as an excuse.

“These were the worst teams in the draw… we have two long trips to Azerbaijan and Ukraine,” he said. “But it is not an excuse not to go there, play a good game, good football and get the three points.”

“We missed a really good opportunity to win the Europa League [last season]. We would have qualified automatically for the Champions League and that was our target,” he added.

“This season, we start from the beginning of the competition, so we are going to try to qualify again for the Champions League through the Premier League, but we know we have the option to win the Europa League and qualify there.

“It is a good competition. We want to play, we want to fight until the end. Why not win the Europa League?”