Preview: Qarabag v Arsenal

Azerbaijan Premier League leaders Qarabag will hope to put on a good performance when they face an in-form Arsenal in their Europa League Group E clash at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Thursday night.

Europa League

Date: 4 October 2018

Game week 2

Kick-off: 18:55 (GMT+2), 12:55 HKT Friday

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium

Referee: D. Massa

Assistants: F. Meli, A. Costanzo

Fourth official: F. Preti

Head-to-head summary: The sides have not met previously.

Players to watch:

Switzerland international Innocent Emeghara has been in good form in his domestic league for the Horsemen, netting four goals in five appearances. The 29-year-old will no doubt hope to impress the Gunners in what could be the biggest game of his career.

With Bernd Leno set to play in goal with Petr Cech injured, the match provides a chance to prove he is the long term option for the number one jersey. How he stands up to the challenge of difficult conditions on the night could show he has the quality to do so.

🔥 @MesutOzil1088… just wow 😱 How does he do that?! 💫 pic.twitter.com/xYG3OM6pMu — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 3 October 2018

Team form and manager quotes:

The hosts come into the match with four wins in a row in their division and currently top the standings in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

However, they lost their opening game 2-0 to Sporting in the Europa League and don’t appear to have much chance against Arsenal on Thursday.

As such, Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov has set some realistic expectations, saying: “Tomorrow’s match we are against one of the best squads in England, and the Premier League is one of the best five leagues. I have several times mentioned the big teams that come to Azerbaijan and it is good for the image of Azerbaijan football.

“Our fans pay great attention to those types of games. We have lots of fans and in the future there will be more fans of Azerbaijan football.”

Meanwhile, the Gunners are flying under boss Unai Emery having won games in a row in the league and cup competitions. The outfit from London won their opening match in Group E 4-2 against Vorskla.

Boss Emery told reporters: “The best idea is to think only of the match tomorrow [Thursday] and with the respect for this competition because we want, at the end, to finish first in the group.

“We want to win with the best players playing. We are very happy with Leno and I want to give him confidence to continue playing. Emiliano Martinez also can play.”

Our team has completed the trainings for Arsenal game.💪 #QarabagArsenal 📷👇 pic.twitter.com/s91UbnL0tH — Qarabağ FK English (@FKQarabaghEN) 3 October 2018

Team news:

The home side have reported no notable injury concerns. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey miss out as the former has an illness while the latter requested to be left in England due to the imminent birth of a child.

Cech (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg), Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are also out of the contest. In addition, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been rested for the encounter.