Sarri: Morata needs confidence

Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri says he sympathises with Alvaro Morata and believes the striker needs to find the back of the net in order to build his confidence.

The Blues beat PAOK 1-0 in Greece on Thursday night in their Europa League Group L opener, with Willian scoring the only goal in the seventh minute. However, the Premier League outfit could have won by a much larger margin if Morata had taken his chances.

The former Real Madrid star missed numerous opportunities throughout the game and could have scored a hat-trick in the first half but simply couldn’t convert the chances.

Sarri admits Morata is struggling for confidence but says it can only come from putting chances away.

“Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two three goals,” Sarri told his post-match media conference. “I am not able to give him confidence.

“In this match, he had three or four opportunities. He was unlucky. I hope for him in the future I can help him. But the confidence can come with goals.

“Maybe two goals in two matches, I don’t know. For the first time in this season, he was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active.”

On the game itself, Sarri added: “I think that we played very well. It was difficult for people to play against us this evening. I think we were so good.

“I think we were in control of the match for 90 minutes.

“We had a lot of opportunities. I am very happy with the three points, but not the result. We didn’t kill the match.”