Calleja bemoans lack of killer instinct

Villarreal manager Javi Calleja was left lamenting dropped points as his side drew 2-2 with Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

Carlos Bacca gave the Spanish side the perfect start when he netted in the first minute.

Scott Arfield pulled a goal back at Estadio de la Ceramica on 67 minutes and while Gerard Moreno restored Villarreal’s lead just two minutes later, a Kyle Lafferty strike with 76 played, ensured the teams shared the spoils.

After the game, Calleja told the club’s official website: “It’s a point that doesn’t feel like much. We started very well, but we didn’t manage to go two goals up which would have let us relax more.

“We didn’t know how to kill the game off.”

The manager added: “We have to learn from this match. We can’t let these games pass us by. We should have won the three points. It wasn’t down to overconfidence.

“We needed to sentence the match and as we didn’t do that Rangers were able to equalise with two plays where we should have defended better.”

Calleja was remaining positive though, saying: “It’s the first match and we still depend on ourselves. There’s a lot left to play in this season’s UEFA Europa League.”

Up next for Villarreal is a clash with Valencia at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

“Regarding Sunday’s match against Valencia we will look to pick up the first three points at our stadium,” Calleja concluded: “We’re going back to the league after winning at Leganes and now it’s time to do that at home.”