Gattuso: Higuain must not become predictable

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso says Gonzalo Higuain should avoid becoming too predictable with his movement, despite scoring the winning goal against Dudelange.

The former Napoli striker produced the only goal of the game as the Rossoneri beat their Luxembourger hosts 1-0 in Group F of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Even though Higuain scored the winner, Gattuso still had some advice for the former Juventus star regarding his movement off the ball.

“We’re all happy when we win, not just Gonzalo,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia. “Today he did well.

“He could also have scored more goals, but it’s important for us to get and bring many men into the area.

“Lately he tends to peel away towards the penalty spot, but I would also like him to go to front and back posts.

“With Napoli he did that. He must change a bit, otherwise the other teams will notice him.”