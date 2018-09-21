Emery: Conceding late goals was disappointing

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits the Gunners need to improve their defending in the latter stages of games, after conceding twice against Vorskla on Thursday.

The north London outfit beat the Ukrainian visitors 4-2 in their Europa League Group E opener. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace while Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil also scored to secure a comfortable win.

However, in the last 15 minutes of the clash Vorskla scored twice to take some shine off the result, and Emery is determined to see the team improve their concentration levels in future games.

“It is our disappointment today… We need to continue to improve in this because the last minute at Newcastle and today, in the last 20 minutes, there were two goals, and our challenge is to be competitive for 90 minutes each match and it is one thing to improve,” Emery told the press after the game.

“We are happy because the first match with our supporters is very important to win and also, at the beginning of this competition, to take the confidence and to take the first victories.

“I thought the first 60 minutes were very good, there was good progression in the match and imposing our ideas against theirs. With the four goals, we are thinking in a good moment but we want to be competitive over 90 minutes.

“We are speaking before each match to take a mentality of ‘don’t concede chances easily’. I think today is a good opportunity for not accepting goals, but the last 30 minutes, we needed to be better.”