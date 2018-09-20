Hutter: Our mentality is to win games

Head coach Adi Hutter says that if Eintracht Frankfurt can avoid too many mistakes they can record a result against Marseille in their Europa League opener.

The Bundesliga side takes on their Ligue 1 challengers at the Orange Velodrome where Hutter will be taking charge in the Europa League for the first time.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the clash, the former Red Bull Salzburg and BSC Young Boys manager added that his side will feel out their opposition during the tie.

An excited Hutter said: “Just flying over Marseille and seeing the huge stadium makes the excitement level go up. We’re playing against a great club and we can’t wait to finally get going in the Europa League on Thursday evening.”

He added: “We’re not going to go all guns blazing but we won’t park the bus either. We’ll also see how the game unfolds and what the opposition offer up. I expect Marseille to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation as they did last season, but I think it’s open as to which players will start. In last season’s competition, they rotated heavily and they have lots of different options within their squad.”

On the possibility of defeating Marseille, Hutter continued: “Our mentality is to win games. Obviously, we find ourselves in a tough group but we want to hold our own here. If we cut out the mistakes we’ve been making, I’m confident we can get something.”

The match will be played without supporters after UEFA punished Marseille for a number of crowd disturbances from last season.

“It’ll be my first behind-closed-doors game in my career. That’s a shame for everyone but it is what it is,” concluded Hutter.