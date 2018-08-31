Dyche praise following Europa exit

Sean Dyche was left proud of his Burnley players despite their Europa League elimination at the hands of Olympiakos Piraeus on Thursday night.

The Premier League side drew 1-1 with the Greek Super League team at Turf Moor to head out of the 2018/19 competition with a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

Matej Vydra had equalised in the 86th minute after Daniel Podence broke the deadlock just three minutes earlier.

Speaking after the game, Dyche heaped praise on his side for their performance having felt his side under performed previously, in a 4-2 loss to Fulham at the weekend.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m very proud man. I wanted us to get back to what we are about tonight.

“I felt that was missing at the weekend (at Fulham), but I felt it was on show again tonight.

“Before the game I spoke to the players about our identity and I said ‘let’s regain that. Results come and go, but let’s regain what we are’.

“That was important because sometimes you can get lost and we had an awkward result at the weekend, when the performance wasn’t like us.

“We got back to that tonight and it was a very Burnley performance, full of quality, energy and the inner belief to keep going.”

Dyche added: “That’s what we are at Burnley; never say never and relentless in our attitude and the fans were terrific and appreciative of what they saw – and that energy is important now because we’ve got to get back to the Premier League.”