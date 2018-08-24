Burnley fan stabbed in Greece before Europa League play-off

A Burnley fan was stabbed and four others were injured as violence marred the first the leg of the Premier League club’s Europa League play-off against Olympiacos in Greece.

The BBC reports that the fan required stitches to a stab wound on his leg and received medical attention at the stadium in Piraeus, near Athens.

About 1000 Burnley fans made the trip to Greece, and 23 were held for being drunk and disorderly. The overwhelming majority of fans did not get involved in any trouble.

There’s 1000+ Burnley fans in Athens and we’re having a lovely time#twitterclarets @BurnleyOfficial pic.twitter.com/bUeeLfkNNE — Lee Burgess (@LeeBurgessPSR) August 23, 2018

Burnley lost the game 3-1, and will now have to try and turn things around in next Thursday’s second leg.

A statement from the club said: “The vast majority [of our fans] were once again impeccably behaved, with the coaching operation to transport supporters to the ground put in place by the club again a great success, as it was in the previous round in Istanbul.

“However, five of our supporters were unfortunately injured – including a person who received a stab wound to the leg – and received medical attention at the stadium.

“Those injured all travelled independently to the stadium, outside the organised travel operation.”