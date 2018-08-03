Dyche pleased with Europa progression

Sean Dyche felt there were a lot of positives to take from his side’s 4-2 aggregate Europa League victory over Aberdeen.

The Clarets recorded a 3-1 home win on Thursday after a tight 1-1 draw last week, with Chris Wood opening the scoring at Turf Moor on six minutes.

Lewis Ferguson’s 27th minute strike levelled matters to take the game to extra time where Jack Cork found the target on 101 minutes, ahead of a 114th minute penalty from Ashley Barnes.

The result means that Burnley will face Turkey’s Istanbul Basaksehir in the Third qualifying round over two legs in August.

After the match, Dyche gave his assessment of the game to Sky Sports: “Credit to Aberdeen”, the manager said. “I thought they were excellent in both games, they certainly came out to try and make it a game and not come to defend.

“I would say there was a couple of interesting decisions. We did finally get a penalty so that was good. There were other decisions which I thought certainly didn’t favour us.

“Equally their keeper I thought was outstanding. We kept probing and looking to break them down and we did on a few occasions and then we did on a few occasions and their keeper pulled out some marvellous saves. Overall I am very pleased, it was a tricky tie.

“I think our fans just literally wanted to get into Europe so we have given achieved that for them now! “There were a lot of positives but also a lot of work to do.”