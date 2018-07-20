Milan’s Europa League ban is overturned

AC Milan will be able to compete in next season’s UEFA Europa League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the ban against the club.

CLICK HERE for the latest Serie A news

The Rossoneri were initially banned from the competition after being found guilty of breaching UEFA’s licensing and financial fair play regulations.

UEFA’s decision to ban Milan from the competition came in the wake of their 200-million-euro spending spree ahead of the 2017/18 season, when they brought in Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva.

However, they have successfully appealed against the ban and will once again compete in Europe.

Fiorentina was set to take Milan’s spot in Europe, after finishing eighth in the Serie A, but will now not be taking part after all.