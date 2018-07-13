Gerrard kicks off Rangers career with a win

Steven Gerrard was delighted with Rangers’ 2-0 win over FK Shkupi in the first leg of their Europa League round one qualifier.

Jamie Murphy opened the scoring for the Scottish Premier League side in the first half ahead of a late James Tavernier penalty.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder, however, felt his team could have scored more and feels they can still improve under his leadership.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard said: “I think there are a lot of positives to take from the game. We’ve won it, got a clean sheet, I thought we defended really well.

“We got the second goal in the end but one concern would be that we didn’t win the game a lot more comfortably and put the whole tie to bed tonight.

“I thought we created enough to win more convincingly so we’re still in a tie, we’re still in a game and there is still a lot of work to do.”

Rangers must travel to Macedonia for the second leg of the clash, and Gerrard explained the importance of not having conceded at Ibrox.

He added: “I think the clean sheet is very important and it was nice to get a bit of relief with the second goal.

“We all have to look forward to Tuesday and realise that we’re still in a game, it’s not over and there is still a lot of work to do.”