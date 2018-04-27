Missed opportunity as Arsenal held by Atletico

Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final at the Emirates on Thursday.

Arsenal 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Vrsaljko yellow carded on 2′ Vrsaljko second caution on 10′ Simeone sent to the stand Lacazette on target on 61′



draw

Griezmann levels on 82′

Match summary

Atletico had Sime Vrsaljko sent off with just 10 minutes of this tie before losing coach Diego Simeone to the stands.

And while Alexandre Lacazette finally broke the deadlock on the hour mark, Antoine Griezmann scored a massive equaliser and away goal to leave the second leg on a knife edge.

Full report

It was a thrilling start to the tie with Arsenal dominant in the opening exchanges.

First Alexandre Lacazette hit the upright with a first-time swipe at a super ball from the left from Danny Welbeck before the French striker forced a point-blank save from Jan Oblak as he connected to a Nacho Monreal cross.

Atletico was then livid to be reduced to 10 men on 10 minutes as Vrsaljko as was dismissed for a second yellow for a minor stamp on Lacazette, having picked up a caution after just a minute for catching Jack Wilshere late.

Diego Simeone was then sent for the stands for remonstrating a heavy tackle by Hector Bellerin as it went from bad to worse for the away side.

Lacazette got underneath s cross from Granit Xhaka to head over on 16 minutes, with Arsenal now seeing all of the ball.

Oblak denied Welbeck with a good save before Mesut Ozil curled wide with 25 minutes on the clock.

The 11 men of Arsenal remained on the front foot with Monreal volleying wide as Antoine Griezmann forced David Ospina to get down to save a rare chance for Atletico.

Ospina was called into action again by the Spaniard after some powerful approach play from Thomas Partey, but the Arsenal stopper parried the ball to safety.

The half ended with the Gunners in the ascendancy but without taken any of their numerous chances while the second half began with Atletico momentarily forcing Arsenal to defend.

But while Arsenal soon slipped into a period of possession, they failed to create any chances until Lacazette headed home at the back post from the right-hand side from a deep cross from Wilshere from the byline, on 61 minutes.

Lacazette marks his 50th UEFA club competition appearance with a goal ⚽️👌 Do Arsenal need a second?#UEL pic.twitter.com/L2sQiC0PZN — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 26, 2018

There was certainly more swagger from Arsenal after the goal with some quicker and more direct passes that saw Ozil break free inside the box and look to feed Lacazette, but the ball was deflected up and play brought back for offsides.

Xhaka saw a shot from the edge of the box defect off target before Lacazette flashed a low cross across the face of the Atletico goal on 67 minutes.

It was Lacazette again with a chance for Arsenal as his header from an Xhaka corner flew inches past Oblak’s right hand upright.

Atletico turned ultra defensive as the half wore on, with Gabi coming on for Kevin Gameiro as Stefan Savic replace Angel Correa.

But a moment of some adventurous play led to an unlikely Atletico equaliser, as after long ball forward had Griezmann battling with Laurent Koscielny for the ball, and it was a battle he won before firing into the top of the net from inside the box, having seen the first attempt half stopped by Ospina.

Fernando Torres was afforded the last four minutes in place of Griezmann, having been ready to come on before the equaliser.

Ramsey drew a wonderful save from Oblak with a header in the dying minutes as they rallied for a winner but ultimately had to settle for a draw despite having played with a man extra for 80 minutes.