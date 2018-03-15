Dortmund eliminated by Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the Europa League by Red Bull Salzburg after a goalless second leg.

Red Bull Salzburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 0

Salzburg progress with a 2-1 aggregate win

Match summary

After winning the first leg of the last 16 tie 2-1, Red Bull Salzburg enjoyed a relatively comfortable goalless draw with Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena to progress to the quarter-finals.

Full report

Roman Burki was forced into a good save from a Hwang Hee-Chan effort, as Salzburg showed some attacking intentions early on.

Hee-Chan was denied again by Burki with 21 minutes on the clock, before the Dortmund keeper kept out a shot from Xaver Schlager after he picked up a pass from Munas Dabbur.

Dabbur came close to hitting the target with 10 first-half minutes remaining, but saw his shot fly past the top right corner of the net. Michy Batshuayi then stung the palms of Salzburg stopper Alexander Walke.

Peter Stoger made a double substitution at the break as he looked for a way back into this tie, with Alexander Isak replacing Marco Reus and Maximilian Philipp coming on for Mario Gotze.

Soon after, Isak set Philipp through on goal but he was unable to beat Walke, before Marcel Schmelzer tried his luck with a shot on 57 minutes that was plucked out of the air en route to goal.

Valon Berisha was unable to add to the two goals he scored in the first leg with a blocked shot a minute later, as a period of pressure from the hosts further pegged Dortmund back.

Schmelzer had a 65th minute header saved, ahead of a missed header and saved shot – both from Isak – as the away side tried in vain to score a goal.

Lukasz Piszczek and Batshuayi both had half chances to find a goal late on, but were ultimately unsuccessful as the match ended in Salzburg’s favour. Dabbur smashed a left-footed drive against the Dortmund crossbar, but a place in the quarter-finals of the competition was already secured.