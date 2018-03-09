Simeone: We were superior

Diego Simeone praised Atletico Madrid’s performance following their convincing 3-0 defeat of Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday night.

Saul (22′), Diego Costa (47′) and Koke (90′) all netted in the first leg of the club’s Europa League last 16 tie played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

The result gives Simeone’s side a significant advantage ahead of the second leg in Moscow next Thursday.

Speaking after the game, the manager explained how his side coped with the Railroaders’ attacking game.

He explained on the official Atletico site: “We were superior during the whole match.

“In the first half we weren’t set up well enough to respond to some of their counters,” he said. “in the second half, we were calmer and our football was more continuous.

“We knew they played with a certain style of play, but we played a great match,” he said. “We didn’t let them play the way they wanted to.”

Simeone was also pleased for Axel Werner, who capped his official debut with a clean sheet.

He added: “He’s a young goalkeeper and he transmits confidence, even though they didn’t take many shots,” he said. “We trust him. He’s a goalkeeper with a good present and an even better future.”