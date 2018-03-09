Wenger pleased to end Arsenal ‘nightmare’

Arsene Wenger says his Arsenal side have crawled off the canvas after putting a “nightmare week” behind them with a Europa League win.

The Gunners shrugged off a run of four successive defeats to secure a 2-0 away victory against AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

Wenger admits that the Gunners were in a sorry state after losses to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final and Premier League, was followed up by a defeat at Brighton.

But after goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal in control of the tie, Wenger was pleased to see his side’s resolve.

“It has been a nightmare week but it was a good result but it is not qualification, so we have to finish the job at home,” Wenger said.

“Overall, I am happy with our spirit and the response we gave. We defended with resilience and until the end. We did that well.

“Like a boxing match, when you are half knocked-down and another [punch] comes again, and that’s what happened to us.

“But at some stage, you have to respond with your pride and your desire that you have to quality to win the game and that’s what we did.”