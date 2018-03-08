Dortmund suffer first leg defeat to Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Austria’s Salzburg in their Europa League last 16 first leg clash at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund 1 Salzburg 2

Berisha scores a brace

Schurrle pulls one back

Match summary

After a tight first half in which both sides struggled to create openings, the visitors showed their intentions after the break.

Valon Berisha hit a brace inside 20 minutes as the away team took control. Andre Schurrle pulled one back but it wasn’t to be as the hosts lost.

Salzburg are now 18 games unbeaten in Europe (W11 D7). ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/PoBwshmCUb — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 8, 2018

Match report

After a first half in which both side barely threatened, the visitors hit the front in the second half as Berisha scored in the 49th minute.

The player was clinical as he converted from the spot after Omer Toprak’s foul on Hwang Hee-chan led to a penalty kick.

The versatile midfielder struck again to double his side’s lead in the 56th minute, with a superb first-time strike from Stefan Lainer’s cross putting the visitors in full control.

Salzburg have won in Germany for the first time. ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/frQtJqEXWS — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 8, 2018

Nonetheless, BVB upped their work rate in search of a way back into the contest and were rewarded in the 62nd minute. After a period of pressure from the home side, Schurrle showed his predatory instincts.

With the Austrians scrambling to protect their advantage, the 27-year-old former Chelsea star showed his awareness to tuck home.

The German outfit poured forward in search of an equaliser, but it wasn’t to be as it ended 2-1 to the visitors with the second leg to come on 15 March at the Red Bull Arena.