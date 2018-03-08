Dortmund to bid Bartra farewell against Salzburg

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra will receive an official farewell from the club before Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg clash against RB Salzburg at Signal Iduna Park.

Bartra left Dortmund in the January transfer window for Real Betis after seemingly struggling to get over the bomb attack on Dortmund’s bus which took place in April 2017, before a UEFA Champions League first-leg tie against Monaco.

In the attack, the Spain international sustained injuries to his arm and it appears he needed a fresh start in his native country with Los Verdiblancos.

Upon his departure earlier this year, Dortmund Chief Executive Officer Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “Unfortunately he was subject to something absolutely terrible in Dortmund through the cowardly attack.

“Given that backdrop, we respect Marc’s desire to return to his homeland and leave all that behind him.”

As such, the Die Schwarzgelben have decided to say goodbye to the player ahead of the game against Die Roten Bullen on Thursday night.

Bartra told the club’s official website: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to visit my old team-mates at a home game again so soon after leaving and to say goodbye to the fantastic Dortmund fans.

“We experienced and went through a lot together, so I’m sure it’ll be a very emotional moment on Thursday, and I’m really looking forward to it.”