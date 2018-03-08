Dortmund to bid Bartra farewell against Salzburg

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra will receive an official farewell from the club before Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg clash against RB Salzburg at Signal Iduna Park.
Bartra left Dortmund in the January transfer window for Real Betis after seemingly struggling to get over the bomb attack on Dortmund’s bus which took place in April 2017, before a UEFA Champions League first-leg tie against Monaco.
In the attack, the Spain international sustained injuries to his arm and it appears he needed a fresh start in his native country with Los Verdiblancos.
Hello Borussen! As you know, these last two months, my situation has changed completely. That’s the reason I want to tell you something: Thank you BVB family! I have no words to describe the moments and feelings that I have lived in only a year and a half. It has happened very fast but at the same time I feel like I had been many more years. Everything has been very powerfull and I have experienced amazing feelings, inside and offside the field. This has made me grow as a player and person. Thanks to my colleagues who welcomed me and gave me their love from the first to the last day. Thanks to the trainers who trust on me. Above all, millions of thanks to you, supporters. I would never have imagined feeling so much love from one of the best crew in the world. You are an example for everyone. And that's why I'm leaving happy. I gave everything in every moment and we were able to achieve and celebrate a trophy together, after tried for many years. A very big hug, from your friend Borussen, Marc.
Upon his departure earlier this year, Dortmund Chief Executive Officer Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “Unfortunately he was subject to something absolutely terrible in Dortmund through the cowardly attack.
“Given that backdrop, we respect Marc’s desire to return to his homeland and leave all that behind him.”
As such, the Die Schwarzgelben have decided to say goodbye to the player ahead of the game against Die Roten Bullen on Thursday night.
Bartra told the club’s official website: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to visit my old team-mates at a home game again so soon after leaving and to say goodbye to the fantastic Dortmund fans.
“We experienced and went through a lot together, so I’m sure it’ll be a very emotional moment on Thursday, and I’m really looking forward to it.”