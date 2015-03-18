Martinez wary of Kiev pitch

Martinez’s side take a 2-1 lead into the second-leg of the last-16 tie in Ukraine, but they were unable to train on the Olympic Stadium surface on Wednesday, with the turf covered by protective sheeting.

They ended up working on a running track surrounding the playing surface, and Martinez admitted to being disappointed with the state of the pitch, although conceding it could adversely affect both teams.

“Dynamo Kiev are a technical team and they need a good pitch, and we are??exactly the same,” Martinez said.

“I don’t think it will play a big part in terms of giving a favour or??advantage to either of the two sides.

“I think it is a little bit of a shame for the game of football that the pitch??is not going to be in perfect condition.

“But you have to adapt to whatever surface you play on.”