Arsenal paired with Swedes in Europa League draw

Arsenal are set to face Ostersund in the Europa League Round of 32 following Monday’s draw.

The Gunners are among the favourites for the trophy and will fancy their chances of progressing against the Swedish side managed by Englishman Graham Potter.

The @EuropaLeague last-32 draw has been made – and we will face Ostersunds

Borussia Dortmund, having failed to escape from a tough Champions League group including Real Madrid and Tottenham, face one of the tougher opponents in Atalanta. Everton will be able to tell them that the Italian side are not to be taken lightly.

Another impressive side from Serie A, Napoli, are in perhaps the most exciting clash of the round against German upstarts RB Leipzig, who continue to punch above their weight in the Bundesliga.

Scottish giants Celtic will be the underdogs against Russian side Zenit St Petersburg and, apart from the Gunners, are the only British team to feature in the knockout stages.

Atletico Madrid, unable to get out of their Champions League group that also contained Chelsea and Roma, were pitted against Danish giants FC Copenhagen; while their fellow Spaniards Athletic Bilbao take on Spartak Moscow and Villarreal face French giants Lyon.

AC Milan are up against Bulgarian side Ludogorets, while their fellow Italians Lazio face Romanians Steaua Bucharest.

The official result of the Round of 32 #UELdraw!

Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta

Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow

Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid

Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev

Celtic v Zenit St Petersburg

Napoli v RB Leipzig

Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow

Lyon v Villarreal

Real Sociedad v Salzburg

Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen

Steaua Bucharest v Lazio

Ludogorets v Milan

Astana v Sporting CP

Ostersund v Arsenal

Marseille v Braga