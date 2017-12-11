Arsenal paired with Swedes in Europa League draw

Arsenal are set to face Ostersund in the Europa League Round of 32 following Monday’s draw.
The Gunners are among the favourites for the trophy and will fancy their chances of progressing against the Swedish side managed by Englishman Graham Potter.
The @EuropaLeague last-32 draw has been made – and we will face Ostersunds pic.twitter.com/blArzk9ZI7
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 11 December 2017
Borussia Dortmund, having failed to escape from a tough Champions League group including Real Madrid and Tottenham, face one of the tougher opponents in Atalanta. Everton will be able to tell them that the Italian side are not to be taken lightly.
Another impressive side from Serie A, Napoli, are in perhaps the most exciting clash of the round against German upstarts RB Leipzig, who continue to punch above their weight in the Bundesliga.
And there it is! We'll face @RBLeipzig_EN ?? in the @EuropaLeague Round of 32!
? #UELdraw
? #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/6hGpl4RZQF
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) 11 December 2017
Scottish giants Celtic will be the underdogs against Russian side Zenit St Petersburg and, apart from the Gunners, are the only British team to feature in the knockout stages.
Atletico Madrid, unable to get out of their Champions League group that also contained Chelsea and Roma, were pitted against Danish giants FC Copenhagen; while their fellow Spaniards Athletic Bilbao take on Spartak Moscow and Villarreal face French giants Lyon.
AC Milan are up against Bulgarian side Ludogorets, while their fellow Italians Lazio face Romanians Steaua Bucharest.
The official result of the Round of 32 #UELdraw!
Most exciting tie? ? pic.twitter.com/166NCzW7wq
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 11 December 2017
Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta
Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow
Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid
Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao
AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev
Celtic v Zenit St Petersburg
Napoli v RB Leipzig
Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow
Lyon v Villarreal
Real Sociedad v Salzburg
Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen
Steaua Bucharest v Lazio
Ludogorets v Milan
Astana v Sporting CP
Ostersund v Arsenal
Marseille v Braga