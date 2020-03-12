Anthony Martial out of LASK game but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful for Tottenham clash

Having collided with the post against Manchester City, striker Anthony Martial will be unavailable for Manchester United against LASK

Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United’s Europa League clash with LASK on Thursday, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes he will be fit to face Tottenham.

Martial crashed into the post while closing down Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during United’s 2-0 derby victory at Old Trafford last Sunday.

The striker, who scored the opening goal, uploaded a picture to social media showing a nasty wound on his leg.

Having sat out training on Wednesday, Martial will also be rested for the Europa League last-16 first leg at Linz Stadion, but he could return in time for the Premier League meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Anthony hurt himself when he slid into the post, so he is not ready for this game,” Solskjaer told reporters. “Hopefully [he will be ready] for Sunday, but I’m not sure.”

Solskjaer also hopes to see Paul Pogba back training with the first team next week as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

The France star has not played since December 26 and has only started six games in all competitions this season.

“Paul is getting closer, but not ready yet,” said Solskjaer. “He hasn’t trained with the team yet but, by next week, he will be ready.”

With Martial and Marcus Rashford sidelined, Thursday’s game could see Tahith Chong given the chance to impress in a week in which he signed a new contract until 2022, ending speculation over his future.

Solskjaer is delighted the winger signed a new deal and hopes to see Angel Gomes follow suit.

Gomes, 19, has only made six first-team appearances in 2019-20 and could leave for free at the end of the season.

“We’re very happy he can see his future here and we have a very good player here,” Solskjaer said of Chong.

“It’s the same with Angel: we hope we can convince him, both in the near future and the long future, that he’s a Man United player.”