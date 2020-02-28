Manchester United to face LASK in Europa League last 16

Inter meet Getafe and Manchester United take on LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Olympiacos will tackle Wolves.

Manchester United will face LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Inter shall meet LaLiga side Getafe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who thrashed Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the last 32, will travel to Austria for the first leg before hosting the Bundesliga leaders.

In terms of UEFA coefficient, the tie will pit the lowest-ranked side left in the competition against the highest-ranked side.

Antonio Conte’s Inter face a tough task in the form of Getafe, who knocked out Ajax in the previous round, while Olympiacos – fresh from defeating Arsenal in extra time – tackle another English side in Wolves.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen, and five-time winners Sevilla play Roma.

The matches will be played across March 12 and March 19.

Round of 16 #UELdraw Drop a GIF to sum up your reaction pic.twitter.com/E108TKl2kh — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 28, 2020

Europa League last-16 draw in full:

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen

Olympiacos v Wolves

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter v Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt/Salzburg v Basel

LASK v Manchester United