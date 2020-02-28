Ex-Arsenal star dismisses club’s chances of UCL qualification after Europa League exit

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown believes Arsenal won’t be able to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League following their Europa League exit. Arsenal lost 2-1 (2-2 aggregate) to Olympiacos in the second leg at Emirates to bow out of the tournament in round-of-32.

After the match, Keown slammed the players and claimed that the team can’t qualify for the UCL. He went on to add that he doesn’t see the teams ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table dropping many points, which makes the Gunners’ chances all the slimmer.

“I don’t think they’ll be able to do it,” he said as reported by Express.

“I don’t think it’s there for them. You look at what’s ahead of them, Sheffield United, Wolves – you say they could drop in form but I don’t see it – Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United of course, all look favourites to get there ahead of them.”

He went on to add that Arsenal should have easily closed out the tie but they failed to respond to manager Mikel Arteta. He even slammed Alexandre Lacazette while stating that he was ‘a passenger’ in the match.

“This was a game that was there for the taking,” Keown said.

”It was so disappointing. It was the first time tonight where I felt the players weren’t responding to the manager, the manager didn’t have the answers. It was very static, Lacazette was a passenger. Martinelli came on and did exceptionally well – why wasn’t he on earlier in the match?”