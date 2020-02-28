Paul Scholes claims Manchester United defender has potential to become one of Europe’s best

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Luke Shaw has the ability to grow into one of the best left-backs in Europe. The former England international was talking ahead of United’s Europa League encounter against Club Brugge, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won 5-0.

Scholes is of the opinion that even though playing at centre-back suits Shaw, he should try and improve his fitness to take up the left-back role as he could be the best in business. He added that as a full-back he needs to be the fittest player on the pitch.

“I think [playing at centre-back] suits him because he’s not had to run as much has he?” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“I think as a left-back he be anything you want. But it has to come from him, I think it’s in his own head, he just hasn’t stayed fit enough for long enough. If he wants to be he could be without doubt one of the best left-backs in Europe, I have no doubts about that.

“I think going forward he’s strong, he’s quick, he’s got a nice left foot. I just think it’s down to him now to realise… as a full-back you have to be the fittest player on the pitch I think.

The ex-United midfielder added that Shaw isn’t dedicated to the full-back role but if he adds that to his game, he will be a top left-back.

“Right-back or left-back, you’re up and down all day and he’s proven recently that he hasn’t got the engine to do that. I think he has got the engine but he’s not quite had the dedication to that role. I think if he adds the dedication, the professionalism, up and down that wing all day, I think he will be a top left-back. I want to see him up and down that line.

“We know defensively he’s capable and going forward he has to contribute, there’s no doubt that he’s quick, not many people can stay with him, and he’s got a good left foot as well, he can cross the ball, he can get shots off himself.”