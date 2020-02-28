Paul Scholes hails Bruno Fernandes, claims he has ‘brought what one expected from Paul Pogba’

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has hailed new club recruit Bruno Fernandes for his performances since joining the side in the January transfer window. The former midfielder believes Fernandes has helped the team forget Paul Pogba’s influence, which speaks volumes about his impact.

Scholes was speaking after United’s 5-0 demolition of Club Brugge in the second leg of round-of-16 UEFA Europa League tie. The Portuguese opened the scoring for United from the penalty spot, which was his second goal in two matches. The 35-year-old is of the opinion that Fernandes has ‘probably brought what one expected from Pogba’.

“I think the fact that the last couple of weeks nobody has mentioned Pogba coming back into the team speaks volumes about what Fernandes has brought to the team,” Scholes said while on BT Sport (via Express).

“He’s probably brought what you expected from Pogba over the last couple of years, which hasn’t quite materialised. I think the balance of the team looks really good.

“He’s playing Matic and Fred, I know it was McTominay tonight, but those two sitting there allowing Fernandes the freedom has really worked for them. I don’t think you go away from that when it’s working.

“With the Pogba situation, we know what a top player he is, it doesn’t look like he’ll be here next year – we don’t know that, but we think from what we’re hearing.

“I just think carry on as you were, it’s looking good enough at the minute. With Pogba, the way he’s played, would he get into this team at the minute? It would be tough for him. With the way the team’s playing, how can you change that? They’ve looked as good as they’ve looked in the last three or four years to me.”