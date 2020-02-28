Why Odion Ighalo dedicated his first Manchester United goal to his sister

After Odion Ighalo scored his first-ever goal in a Manchester United in yesterday’s Europa League win over Club Brugge, he paid a tribute to his late sister, whose photo he had etched into a white T-shirt which he wore under his club jersey.

The former Watford man lifted his jersey to reveal the photo of his sister Mary Atole, who passed away just six weeks before his dream move to Old Trafford.

Mary collapsed in her home in Canada in December and died before medics arrived at her apartment to treat her. The sudden nature of her death affected the Ighalo family badly, and following his signing with Manchester United, the Nigerian had promised to dedicate all his goals at his new club, to her.

“I feel very emotional because it has not really struck me that my sister is gone forever and I am never going to see her again.” Ighalo had said in a recent interview.

“Sometimes when I am alone and I just remember her, I have one sharp pain in my heart.”

“My twin sister, Akhere, will call me, crying, saying she misses her and, sometimes when I am alone, I cry too,” he added further, before concluding:

“It is a very painful loss but I am trying to be strong as a man.”

The 30-year-old who is on loan at United from Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, has his late sister’s name inscribed on his football boots as well, as you can see from the post below: