Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has expressed positive hope in the club’s future, following their 5-0 rout of Club Brugge in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League round-of-32 second-leg clash on Thursday night.

The win resulted in United advancing to the last 16 of the tournament by an aggregate score of 6-1 against Club Brugge. The first-leg clash between both teams had ended in a 1-1 draw.

While speaking to the media after the game, Scholes said that Manchester United are finally showing signs that they have put their tough spell behind them.

“They’re still a working progress. I think you’d always judge them on the league position which in the last few months hasn’t been good enough. The way things have been the last couple of years, it’s been a rebuilding job for Ole, there’s no doubt about that,” he said to BT Sport, before adding:

“I think now we’re starting to see signs, I think Ole has signed four players now, five with the Ighalo loan and I think all of them have been really good.”

“I think the future is bright, there was some really good play tonight. That first 20 minutes it was lively, sometimes when you bring in a player as good as Fernandes it livens everybody up. All of a sudden everybody is giving that extra five per cent, they want to impress the new player,” he went on.

“It’s so unusual with a player coming from a different country, it usually takes a bit of time to settle down but from the minute he’s started he’s looked like a real player from the off.”

‘The signs are good and hopefully, he stays in this type of form till the end of the season and they can get in that top four which you have to say they’re favourites for,” Scholes explained further, before concluding:

“Looking at them now wit this one player coming into the team, you’d have to fancy them.”

Quotes via Daily Mail.