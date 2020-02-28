On Thursday, Manchester United beat Club Brugge 5-0 in the second leg of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League round-of-32, to qualify to the last 16. Odion Ighalo was one of United’s goal-scorers as he scored his maiden goal for the club, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised him for his efforts.

“Odion was up front there doing what he does,” Solskjaer said, before adding:

“He’s a target man, we can play up to him, he can hold it and he’s got Bruno [Fernandes] and Juan [Mata] next to him so he’s got runners there.”

“As a fellow striker myself, I know how important that first goal is.”

“He has been close a couple of times, you can see he sniffs goals, he wants to be there where it sometimes hurts but with that goal as well, he is sharp in his head,” he explained further, before concluding:

“As the ball is played over to Juan, he spins and is on the six-yard line when Juan puts it there. That’s a natural striker.”

While Ighalo scored in the 34th minute, Bruno Fernandes’ 27th-minute penalty and Scott McTominay’s goal in the 41st minute meant that Manchester United led 3-0 at half-time.

Fred then scored twice later in the second half, to make it 5-0 in favour of the Old Trafford outfit before the referee blew his final whistle.

Quotes via Sky Sports.