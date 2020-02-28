Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge: 5 talking points as Red Devils cruise into Europa League last-16

Manchester United put five past Club Brugge at Old Trafford to enter the last-16 of the Europa League 2019-20 in some style. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

1. Brilliant United start leaves Brugge reeling

After a slow opening quarter in the first-leg, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would definitely have asked his team for a fast start and they did not disappoint. Manchester United started the game at breakneck speed and Club Brugge could not handle the intensity.

As early as 30 seconds, Juan Mata tried to send Ighalo through in the area but for a good interception by the Brugge defence. United’s intent was clear and Juan Mata forced Simon Mignolet into a fantastic stop next with a venomous first-time shot while Bruno Fernandes showed how just good his shooting is with a rasping drive from outside the area that struck the post.

Brugge just could not cope with all of it, and it was only a matter of time before United scored.

2. Simon Deli red card effectively ends the contest

In spite of the five goals that Manchester United scored, Simon Deli’s red card will, in all probability, be the game’s biggest highlight. The Club Brugge defender handed United the initiative with a comical handball incident that left the referee with no choice but to send him off. Daniel James’s shot seemed destined for the top-corner but Deli decided to play goalkeeper, pulling off a fine stop with his left hand to deny the Manchester United winger.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty and had to wait a long time as the referee reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor, but was ice-cold in tucking home the spot-kick after the official confirmed Deli’s red card. United went on to score two more before the break as 10-man Brugge struggled to come to grips with the game.

3. Ighalo opens Manchester United account

The deadline day signing of Odion Ighalo by Manchester United was seen as something of a gamble but the 30-year-old has shown there is still life left in him – scoring his first goal for his new club with a poacher’s finish to round-off a sumptuous passage of play. Bruno Fernandes was the architect, picking up Juan Mata with a beautiful pass and the Spaniard squared for Ighalo to tap into the gaping goal.

Apart from his goal, the Nigerian’s general hold up play was impressive as well, proving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was more than right in claiming that Ighalo offers him a different option to strikers already at the club. There was also a touching tribute to his late sister when he revealed a shirt with her photograph on it post scoring and whether or not he extends his stay at Old Trafford, this will be a game he will remember for the rest of his life.

4. Bruno Fernandes the player Paul Pogba should have been

Just five games into his Manchester United career and Bruno Fernandes already looks like a big bargain. Sure, other signings have flattered to deceive after similarly sensational starts but Fernandes seems more and more like the real deal.

The Portuguese international has received rave reviews from stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and it’s not hard to figure out why. Fernandes has been involved in all bar one United goal scored during his time on the pitch in the five games he has played in, something that seems even more impressive when you compare his impact with that of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman’s numbers are not all too impressive and he also lacks the silkiness Fernandes has shown when playing in tight spaces.

Against Club Brugge, Fernandes was the star once again – opening the scoring with a cool penalty before starting off the moves for two more goals with sumptuous passes that showed the class he possesses. Paul Pogba take note!

5. Martial injury the only worry for in-form United

After a five-goal performance, the only blot on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squeaky clean notebook will have been Anthony Martial’s injury. The Norwegian confirmed Martial felt something in training a day prior to the game and had to walk off. Odion Ighalo stepped up in Martial’s absence but his goals are crucial to United’s hopes of Champions League football.

The three goals in his last three games represent the Frenchman’s best spell in recent times and Manchester United fans will be praying he isn’t out for too long.