Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to blame Sergio Romero for the goal Manchester United conceded in 1-1 draw vs Club Brugge

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw in their first leg of the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 encounter against Club Brugge. Emmanuel Bonaventure opened the scoring for the home side in Belgium before Anthony Martial equalised for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Brugge’s goal could partly be attributed to goalkeeper Sergio Romero’s failure to judge the flight of Simon Mignolet’s kick as Bonaventure chipped the ball over the on-rushing Argentine. However, the United manager refused to blame his shot-stopper for the goal. He said the ball was difficult to play with and the conditions didn’t help either.

“They were strange goals for both teams. Their throw-in led to ours and a long kick straight through the middle for theirs. It was a lack of concentration from both teams,” the Red Devils boss said as per The Sun.

“It’s just different and difficult to play with. You can get one and try! It’s light. But it’s the same for the two teams, of course. But the conditions weren’t nice, the wind and the rain. But anyway, strange goals for both teams. Their throw-in we scored from and a long kick straight through the middle, so lack of concentration probably from both teams there.

“We needed to make everyone part of the squad (so I made changes), gave them games. We’ve got so many games now, so we got an away goal, we got a draw. We go home next week so hopefully we can finish the job,” he added.