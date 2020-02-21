Robin van Persie names three players directly responsible for Arsenal’s struggles going forward

Former Arsenal superstar Robin van Persie has highlighted why Mikel Arteta’s side is struggling going forward despite having the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli up top.

Van Persie made the comments during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League round-of-16 first-leg encounter with Lacazette scoring the only goal of the match. The former Manchester United star claimed that Arsenal’s midfield is flat and the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendozi and Joe Willock ‘don’t really have the final ball in their locker’.

“It was yeah [quite flat],” Van Persie said on BT Sport.

“Arsenal created a couple of chances, as we can see with Lacazette, this should be on target. Besides that one other chance, but what is the reason why Arsenal don’t create so many chances? I do believe that it is because of the midfielders, that the strikers don’t believe that the final ball can come.

“If you look at Xhaka, Willock, Guendouzi – they don’t really have that final ball in their locker. And I do think that it sort of affects the front three in a bad way. The strikers always need to have that feeling ‘Oh that ball’s going to come’ and it’s not coming that often,” he added.