Robin van Persie compares Arsenal star with Giggs, Scholes & Bergkamp after ‘world class’ Europa League performance

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin van Persie has compared current Gunners left-back Bukayo Saka with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Dennis Bergkamp and Paul Scholes after his performance in the club’s 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 first-leg clash.

The 18-year-old was put in at the left-back position after Arsenal lost their fullbacks to multiple injuries and has impressed ever since. In only 26 appearances for the club this season, Saka already has three goals and eight assists, which are phenomenal numbers for a defender.

“Ryan Giggs used to give those passes, Dennis Bergkamp, Paul Scholes,” said Van Persie on BT Sport after the game. This is like ordering your striker to move into the danger zone. It’s actually world-class. Really, really good.

“This is not simple. This is very good, world-class. He makes it look easy but this pass, like I said, only the great players can give those passes. He’s really taking his chance, and that’s nice to see from a young kid to really grab his chance and play for his future. And he’s doing it so well. It’s so nice to see.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the youngster as well. “We try to put him in the position where we can surround him with the right players in the right areas,” the Arsenal boss said.

“He’s not a full-back. He has a lot of courage to make decisions in the final third… I’m very pleased with his performance,” he added.