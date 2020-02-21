Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal: Late Alexandre Lacazette goal gives Gunners advantage

Arsenal got themselves an away goal as they beat Olympiacos 1-0 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette, who made up for an early miss.

Alexandre Lacazette scored a late winner to secure Arsenal a 1-0 win at Olympiacos and hand the Gunners a significant advantage in their Europa League last-32 tie.

Mikel Arteta’s men looked to be heading for an underwhelming goalless draw in Piraeus, but Lacazette struck nine minutes from time to get Arsenal a potentially vital away goal ahead of the return leg in London.

The Gunners had little difficulty taking control and should have netted early on when Lacazette was guilty of a dreadful miss, and the visitors failed to craft a better opportunity until late on.

Olympiacos generally appeared happy to hold on for a stalemate, but that approach backfired when Lacazette turned in Bukayo Saka’s pass, putting Arsenal in complete control of the tie.

2 – Alexandre Lacazette has found the net in each of his last two games in all competitions for Arsenal, after failing to score in each of the nine before that. Back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/XmEo5fHZ9H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2020

After surviving an early scare when Bernd Leno denied Mathieu Valbuena, Lacazette missed a glorious chance for the Gunners, somehow shooting wide from about eight yards having been teed up by Gabriel Martinelli.

Leno had to be alert again a few moments later, making a reaction save after Giorgos Masouras’ cross was deflected goalwards by David Luiz.

A second opportunity came Lacazette’s way just before the break, but Ousseynou Ba crucially got a touch to divert his fierce volley over the crossbar.

The contest became a cagier affair after the break, with Arsenal controlling possession but doing little to hurt an Olympiacos side seemingly content to absorb pressure.

But Arsenal finally produced some spark in attack through Saka in the 81st minute, the 18-year-old talent driving at the defence and feeding Lacazette, who tapped in from close range.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos almost doubled Arsenal’s advantage when his late header came back off the crossbar.

What does it mean? Gunners leave it late again but have control of the tie

Arsenal have made a habit of scoring late goals in the Europa League this term. They have scored in the final 15 minutes of all but two of their European games in 2019-20 and such a persistence could prove vital if they are to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Saka shines again

This is becoming a real breakout season for Saka. The youngster, who wants to be a winger for Arsenal but has been playing out of position at left-back of late, was impressive once again. In attack, he only produced one key pass, but it was the decisive one for Lacazette’s winner, and off the ball he made three interceptions, more than any other Arsenal player.

Martinelli goes missing

In a match that was calling out for some cutting edge, Martinelli could not provide it. After teeing up Lacazette early on, he offered little else and only touched the ball 16 times – the fewest of any of the 22 players to start the match – before his 58th-minute withdrawal.

What’s next?

Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday and Olympiacos go to defending Greek Super League champions PAOK the same day. They resume hostilities at Emirates Stadium next Thursday.