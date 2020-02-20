Manchester United vs Club Brugge: 5 players to watch out for

Manchester United are set to start their UEFA Europa League campaign with a trip to face Club Brugge in the round-of-32 first-leg encounter. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side picking up their form at the right time, here are five players who could influence the match between United and Brugge.

Emmanuel Dennis

The clear underdogs in the tie, Club Brugge will have their attack led by 22-year-old Emmanuel Dennis. The striker will have the job to use home atmosphere to his team’s advantage and try to get a goal or two to put United under pressure.

Dennis has five league goals and three in the UEFA Champions League (including qualifying round) and he will have to bring out his A-game to break a strong United defence.

Fred

The Manchester United midfielder has had a resurgence of sorts and has emerged as one of the most important players in Solskjaer’s side recently. With the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out of action due to respective injuries, Fred has taken the onus of handling the midfield.

He was one of the best players on the pitch during the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday and a similar performance would do a world of good to Solskjaer and his team.

Simon Mignolet

The former Liverpool shot-stopper moved to Club Brugge in the 2019 summer transfer window and is the Belgian club’s first-choice goalkeeper. He has made 38 appearances for the club across all competitions and has kept clean sheets in half of them.

Mignolet would love to keep a clean sheet against United as that would leave Brugge with a big chance going into the second leg at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes

The new Manchester United signing is slowly getting into his groove and has been lively in the two appearances that he has made for the club so far. Fernandes even earned an assist in United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea and would want to continue his form.

The Portuguese even hit the post against the Blues and would hope that this time he can get on the scoresheet to open his account for Solskjaer’s side.

Anthony Martial

With Marcus Rashford ruled out of the season, Anthony Martial now has a big opportunity to prove his worth and lead United’s attack. Though he wasn’t as bright as he would have hoped to be against Chelsea, Martial did get on the scoresheet which would boost his confidence a lot.

The Frenchman would want to add to his tally of 13 goals and five assists across all competitions this season.