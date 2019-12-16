UEFA Europa League 2019/20 Round of 32 draw: Manchester United to take on Club Brugge, Arsenal face tricky tie

The UEFA Europa League (UEL) Round of 32 draw for the 2019/20 season has finally concluded, and we have some mouthwatering ties lined up.

Among the recognisable teams in the Round of 32 are Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom made it through as group winners, and have some interesting opposition to contend with.

The first team drawn for the knockouts was England’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have impressed this season in the Premier League and in Europe, and they were handed a tie against Espanyol of Spain.

Arsenal were handed a tough trip to Greece to play against Olympiacos FC per the draw, where Freddie Ljungberg’s side will have their work cut out for them.

Manchester United secured qualification to the UEL knockout rounds as group winners by beating AZ Alkmaar 4-0 at Old Trafford recently, and have been drawn against Club Brugge of Belgium, who drop down from the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage.

Here is the full draw for the Europa League Round of 32:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs RCD Espanyol

Sporting CP vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Porto

FC Copenhagen vs Celtic FC

APOEL FC vs FC Basel

CFR Cluj vs Sevilla FC

Olympiacos FC vs Arsenal FC

AZ Alkmaar vs LASK

Club Brugge vs Manchester United FC

PFC Ludogorets vs Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Salzburg

FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs SL Benfica

VFL Wolfsburg vs Malmo FF

AS Roma vs KAA Gent

Rangers FC vs SC Braga