Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints that Manchester United starlet may be better than Wayne Rooney

Manchester United ran riot against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) on Thursday night, banging in the goals in the second half and ending up with a 4-0 scoreline to boast about. The hero on the night was undoubtedly an unassuming 18-year-old.

Mason Greenwood started the game for the Red Devils and scored two quality goals in the second half, and also won a penalty as United hit four in around 11 minutes, and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had only praise for the talented young striker after the game.

“I’ve probably said it all before, so it’s nothing new – that’s what he does,” Solskjaer said about Greenwood.

“And tomorrow he’ll probably go in training and score a few more. He’s always done it. That’s just natural for him.

“He’s a natural footballer but the closer he gets to goal, the more dangerous he is.

“Right foot, left foot – nightmare probably for defenders. He needs to develop his heading then he can be a proper striker.”

When asked if there was any better finisher he had seen, Solskjaer appeared to suggest that Greenwood might even be a better goal scorer than club legend Wayne Rooney.

“I’ve seen a few good young players. I played with Wayne Rooney, but in terms of natural finishing, Mason is one of the best I’ve seen,” Ole remarked.

Tough boots to fill? No pressure, kid.