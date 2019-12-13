Stats reveal which team Manchester United are most likely to draw in UEFA Europa League Round of 32

While their league form may have dwindled over the course of the season, Manchester United have remained impeccable in the UEFA Europa League. They did lose on matchday five against the lowly Astana but have managed to qualify as Group winners. Here’s who they are likely to face in the next round.

As calculated by one Reddit user, u/emi_nga, Manchester United have the highest likelihood of facing Sporting Club in the UEFA Europa League round of thirty-two. The Red Devils, who qualified as Group L winners, have almost a nine per cent chance of facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s boyhood club, who finished runners-up in Group D.

Meanwhile, the chances of Manchester United facing Getafe, Rangers, and Roma are also marginally higher than the rest. The only two teams which they will definitely avoid in Monday’s draw are AZ Alkmaar, who finished behind them in the group, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with whom they share the same FA.

Wolves, on the other hand, are facing a tough draw and are likely to draw Sevilla, Porto, or Espanyol in the next round. The probability of them drawing these three teams stands higher than the rest.

Arsenal, who managed to hold on to their top spot in Group F, also have the same odds as Manchester United, meaning there likelihood of drawing Sporting CP, Getafe, Rangers, and Roma, are more than the rest.

The UEFA Europa League round of thirty-two draw will take place on Monday, December 16, 12 PM GMT (8 PM SGT).