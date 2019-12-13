Revealed: What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Manchester United players at half-time in Europa League win vs AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United came up with a spirited second-half performance to score four goals in 11 minutes against AZ Alkmaar to finish atop Group L of UEFA Europa League. The 4-0 victory at Old Trafford was United’s third consecutive win across all competitions but it wasn’t as easy as it seems.

The Red Devils were off-colour in the first half and it was only after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ordered the players to change their approach during half time that the match turned. Ashley Young opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Mason Greenwood (twice) and Juan Mata got on the scoresheet as well within a space of 11 minutes.

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira revealed what Solskjaer told the players during the half time that they came up out as a completely different outfit in the second half.

“[He told us] that we have to press like a team, we have to press them more and be more compact. Don’t let them play so much because they’re good on the ball, and it worked out well,” the 23-year-old said when asked about the team’s second-half performance after the match as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Pereira even opened up about the youngsters in the team who have been promoted by the Norwegian tactician recently, including the likes of Greenwood, James Garner, Brandon Williams etc. “They’ve been playing well when they’ve come to play with us. So hopefully they can keep it up.”