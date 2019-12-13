Manchester United fans compare Mason Greenwood to Robin van Persie after Europa League brace vs AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United completed their UEFA Europa League campaign in style by defeating AZ Alkmaar 4-0 at Old Trafford. A brace from Mason Greenwood and a goal each from Juan Mata and Ashley Young were enough to see the Premier League giants walk out as winners.

The 18-year-old was singled out by United fans as the best performer on the night as he scored twice and assisted another goal. Some fans went to the extent of comparing him with former United star Robin van Persie and here are some of the best tweets.

When you’re left on the bench watching @_MasonGreenwood have all the fun 😅 Well played bro 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Y0M5ei73JI — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 12, 2019

Robin van Persie watching Mason Greenwood. pic.twitter.com/0ZCo6bN2vH — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) December 12, 2019

Ice cold. Big smile. Shirt tucked in. RVP reborn. Came from Bradford. No chance by Twitter pundits. No weak foot. Defenders have families. Dripping in sauce. Sauce on Spill. Killer. Winner. Baller. MG26. The Ballon d’Or ain’t ready. Madness incoming. Greenwood FC eating Gucci. pic.twitter.com/oWSQPSWYVr — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) December 12, 2019

Mason Greenwood’s (6) brace against AZ Alkmaar means he’s now scored more goals than Alexis Sánchez (5) has for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/0wRwPZSLSK — utdreport (@utdreport) December 12, 2019

It’s actually scary how similar Mason Greenwood is to Robin Van Persie. Special, special talent. pic.twitter.com/VkBsADMd7j — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) December 12, 2019

Mason Greenwood’s a little bit good. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 12, 2019

Mason Greenwood vs AZ Alkmaar highlights HD pic.twitter.com/lozLKd5hNv — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) December 12, 2019

Greenwood has the same amount of open play goals as Lionel Messi this season 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/RLB5vot4kd — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) December 12, 2019

Mason Greenwood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 VS AZ 2020

Only 18 years old … 🤯

pic.twitter.com/vPvxDiSH8D — Turn The Light On 🎥 (@TurnTheLightOn_) December 12, 2019