Manchester United fans compare Mason Greenwood to Robin van Persie after Europa League brace vs AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United completed their UEFA Europa League campaign in style by defeating AZ Alkmaar 4-0 at Old Trafford. A brace from Mason Greenwood and a goal each from Juan Mata and Ashley Young were enough to see the Premier League giants walk out as winners.

The 18-year-old was singled out by United fans as the best performer on the night as he scored twice and assisted another goal. Some fans went to the extent of comparing him with former United star Robin van Persie and here are some of the best tweets.

 

 

