Manchester United 1-2 FC Astana: 5 talking points from the Red Devils’ UEL defeat

A Manchester United team full of youngsters succumbed to defeat after scoring early in the first half. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Captain Lingard on his game

Handed the armband as the most experienced outfield player on the pitch, Jesse Lingard did not disappoint and got into the action early by scoring a goal.

The United midfielder was well acquainted with the academy graduates and led them boldly, playing the ball forward at every opportunity. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted a response in light of Lingard’s recent poor form, this was certainly it.

2. Youngsters impress

Handed game time so they could acclimatise to playing at the senior level, United’s youngsters did their chances no harm. James Garner and Dylan Levitt were excellent as United dominated the midfield for most parts.

Mason Greenwood kept the defence on its toes while full-back Ethan Laird was full of pace and trickery throughout. Despite the own goal by Di’Shon Bernard, he too was impeccable for most of the game. In a nutshell – brilliant experience for the kids.

3. Famous win for Astana

The Kazakh’s won’t care a bit about the team United fielded – this was a famous win nonetheless. Down after an early Lingard goal, the home team were ruthless on the break and deserved all of the 3 points as the carved United open time and again.

Despite the visitors’ dominance on the ball – Astana were compact and strong without it, meaning there were very few clear cut chances created by United, for all their possession. Extremely well earned win.

4. Shaw struggles on return

Returning after a 3 month injury layoff, Luke Shaw looked off the pace on a day when he was amongst the most experienced players in the lineup.

The left-back’s marauding runs were a feature of United’s game but apart from the first 20 minutes, Astana marshalled him well. It was defensively though where Shaw was caught out the most. His desire to go forward at will left space in behind and the opponents utilised it to create havoc.

5. United’s win-less run

After an encouraging period with 6 wins out of 7 before the international break, the Red Devils are in danger of losing momentum again. They were poor for 70 minutes against Sheffield before a frenetic finish meant the game ended 3-3 and have the excuse of fielding youngsters here.

But another set of fixtures without victory certainly won’t be tolerated and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the results must come quickly.