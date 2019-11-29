Former Arsenal star calls for Unai Emery to be sacked after shambolic UEL display

Arsenal fell to yet another defeat under Unai Emery, this time losing 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), and former Arsenal star Martin Keown feels enough is enough.

Keown believes Emery has taken the Gunners as far as possible, and that the second half display from the North Londoners was nothing short of a “shambles”.

“He seems to have lost the players and the desire has ebbed away,” he said to BT Sport.

“The team selection, the team motivation, the substitutions, the performance, everything was missing here. It was a dreadful performance.

‘I had the same at Valencia & Sevilla’ – Emery on pressure to keep his job

“I think maybe the manager may be in a position where he feels he needs to step aside now. Serious questions need to be asked. This is as bad as I have seen it and it is relegation form.

“Decisions need to be made, otherwise the club is going to plunge further down the table.

“The fans turned on [former manager] Terry Neil, 37 years ago. I was at the club when it happened and things got very toxic. I think we are getting close to that again.

“I think he will get the time because there isn’t a ready-made replacement.”

Among the contenders to replace Emery are Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri.