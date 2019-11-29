Tahith Chong apologised to Manchester United teammates after horror UEL miss

Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat away from home against FC Astana in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) on Thursday night, and the game changed when one United youngster missed an absolute sitter.

Tahith Chong was unable to score when the goal was gaping in the second half with the scoreline at 1-0 to United, and the Red Devils paid for it as two quick-fire goals from Astana turned the tide in their favour.

And United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now revealed that Chong apologised to his teammates after his miss basically cost his side the victory in Kazakhstan.

‘Some of Man Utd’s youngest ever European XI did themselves a favour’ – Solskjaer

“Yeah, of course he knows he messed up, but he said the same in the dressing room,” the Norwegian noted after the game.

“It’s a difficult game, but no forward or striker should worry about missing chances. That’s about growing up, I think I did that as well when I was young.”

The 2-2 result in the other game between AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade means United continue to remain top of their group with 10 points, knowing that a victory or a draw on the final matchday in the UEL against AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford will be enough for them to finish top of the pile in Group H.