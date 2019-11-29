Fans blame Tahith Chong for 2-1 Manchester United defeat in UEL after shocking miss

Manchester United played what was effectively their youth team against FC Astana in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) on Thursday night, and ended up losing 2-1.

Despite controlling the game in the first half and even scoring a goal, the Red Devils couldn’t hold on, and a horror miss from Tahith Chong in the second half was punished by two quick fire goals from the Kazakhstan team.

Manchester United’s Tahith Chong ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/hzOw4JSJle — Blue is the Colour (@DaPulisicTrain) November 28, 2019

And United fans believe that was the turning point of the game, taking to Twitter to vent their frustration over the Dutch youngster’s shocking miss from close range.

Chong is a younger version of Nicolas Pepe — ‏ً (@UtdAidan) November 29, 2019

Maybe Chong refusing to sign a new deal isn’t all that bad after all 😳🙃 #MUFC — Richard Keenan (@RichardKeenan3) November 28, 2019

Ok; we know Chong is probably not making it at United and he probably costed us today game. But lets not forget Rashford who is having a stellar season also missed a sitter vs Brighton arguably even worse. Lets not have double standards here ! It happens ! #MUFC https://t.co/N0UgrPFyHD — Davi Luz (@ddd_luz) November 28, 2019

Tahith Chong, the ‘Phil Jones’ of the forward line. https://t.co/giat8l7Z6l — Bobby Harpur (@BobbyHarpur) November 28, 2019

Don’t usually work European fixtures but we can confirm this is the moment that cemented Chong as not good enough at football to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.#ASTMUN pic.twitter.com/fBXU3vYvr4 — VAR (@VAR_Ref) November 28, 2019

#mufc v. Astana • Garner, Levitt & Laird played their usual impressive games

• Gomes & Greenwood could’ve had goals if not for great goalkeeping

• Great seeing Galbraith debut

• Lingard back on the scoresheet was overdue

• Shaw & Chong have little to no future at the club pic.twitter.com/TyaVQEMkyJ — ً (@utdrobbo) November 28, 2019