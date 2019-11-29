UEFA Europa League |

Fans blame Tahith Chong for 2-1 Manchester United defeat in UEL after shocking miss

Manchester United played what was effectively their youth team against FC Astana in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) on Thursday night, and ended up losing 2-1. 

Despite controlling the game in the first half and even scoring a goal, the Red Devils couldn’t hold on, and a horror miss from Tahith Chong in the second half was punished by two quick fire goals from the Kazakhstan team.

And United fans believe that was the turning point of the game, taking to Twitter to vent their frustration over the Dutch youngster’s shocking miss from close range.

