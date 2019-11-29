WATCH: Arsenal fans celebrate losing 2-1 in UEL to get Unai Emery sacked

Things have gone from bad to worse for Unai Emery at Arsenal very quickly. The Spaniard has been unable to inspire a turnaround at the Gunners, and fell to yet another defeat in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) on Thursday night. This time, his own team’s fans actually celebrated losing!

Had Arsenal won against Eintracht Frankfurt in their UEL game at the Emirates Stadium, they would have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, but as it turned out, pressure only mounted on their manager Unai Emery.

Despite an opening goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the North London side were unable to contain an impressive Frankfurt outfit, and after the second goal was scored by the Germans, a section of the Arsenal support could be seen rejoicing.

This was presumably due to the fact that more defeats means more pressure on Emery, and more pressure means the sack cannot be far away for a man who has failed to change the mood around a club that was once synonymous with glory.